Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2,387.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,276,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,348 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,715,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,872,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11,098.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 359,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,234,000 after buying an additional 356,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $112.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

