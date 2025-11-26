iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJK opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.25. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $99.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

