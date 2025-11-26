Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) vs. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Critical Contrast

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and Deutsche Telekom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Telekom 10.67% 10.14% 3.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A 1 1 0 0 1.50 Deutsche Telekom 0 2 1 1 2.75

Earnings and Valuation

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and Deutsche Telekom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

This table compares Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A and Deutsche Telekom”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A N/A N/A N/A ($3.86) -19.63 Deutsche Telekom $125.29 billion 1.25 $12.13 billion $2.70 11.84

Deutsche Telekom has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Deutsche Telekom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Telekom has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deutsche Telekom beats Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Live Series A

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Deutsche Telekom

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers. In addition, the company provides mobile voice and data services to consumers and business customers; sells mobile devices and other hardware products; and sells mobile services to resellers and to companies that purchases and markets network services to third parties, such as mobile virtual network operators. Further, it offers internet services; internet-based TV products and services; and information and communication technology systems for multinational corporations and public sector institutions with an infrastructure of data centers and network services. Additionally, the company provides wireless communications services; and cloud services, digital solutions, security, and advisory solutions. Deutsche Telekom AG has mobile customers and broadband customers, as well as fixed-network lines. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Live Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.