Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF $OSEA

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF (NYSEARCA:OSEA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Harbor International Compounders ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harbor International Compounders ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Harbor International Compounders ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Harbor International Compounders ETF stock opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. Harbor International Compounders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $530.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40.

Harbor International Compounders ETF Company Profile

The Harbor International Compounders ETF (OSEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects international companies with sustainable growth based on positive fundamentals and ESG criteria. The fund targets compounders and excludes US firms in aim for long-term capital appreciation.

