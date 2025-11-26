Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $265,000 in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. $MPAA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.12% of Motorcar Parts of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the first quarter worth $982,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 294.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 105,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 48,386 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 1st quarter worth about $1,425,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPAA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $261.49 million, a PE ratio of 191.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $13.37. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $18.12.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

