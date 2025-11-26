FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $431,000 Position in Globant S.A. $GLOB

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 49.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 462,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,436,000 after purchasing an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 91,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Globant by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Investments Inc. now owns 31,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant Trading Up 2.5%

GLOB opened at $63.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $234.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.90.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $617.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.32 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.01%.Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Globant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

