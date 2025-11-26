Country Trust Bank Has $78.12 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Country Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 440,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,232 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $78,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 239.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 63,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 44,546 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 145.3% in the second quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 196,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,133 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 40,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $275.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.62.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $323.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $328.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $168,036.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,750.96. This represents a 11.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,567.20. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,952 shares of company stock valued at $58,896,009. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

