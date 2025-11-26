Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,669 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $9,330,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 23.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 126.10%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 target price on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

