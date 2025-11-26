Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank decreased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 571,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,397 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $25,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8,856.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,760 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,817,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 102,633.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 922,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 923,705 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,558,000 after purchasing an additional 904,903 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,629,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,813,000 after buying an additional 638,352 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 1.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Knight-Swift Transportation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $193,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,205.76. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Liu sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $148,462.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

