12,167 Shares in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $765,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6,117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 37,804 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.12 and a 1-year high of $71.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1.05-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $448.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.04 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 26.48%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

