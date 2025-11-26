Country Trust Bank Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Country Trust Bank boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $13,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,147,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after purchasing an additional 187,833 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 43,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $41.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

