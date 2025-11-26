Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 17,499 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust $PSLV

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1,124.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 40,908 shares during the period. Entruity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 457,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 140,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.0% during the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 503,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after buying an additional 54,076 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

