Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

CODYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.86.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

