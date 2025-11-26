Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
CODYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.
