PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.4286.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of PHINIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th.

Insider Activity at PHINIA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

In related news, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,167.66. This trade represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total transaction of $46,819.99. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in PHINIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PHINIA by 350.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 34.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PHINIA by 845.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in PHINIA during the second quarter worth $60,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHINIA Trading Up 2.0%

PHINIA stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA has a 12 month low of $36.25 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $908.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.57 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.PHINIA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

PHINIA Company Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

