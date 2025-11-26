Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stock Position Lessened by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 63.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $188.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.39. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $189.97.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

