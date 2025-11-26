iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18,553.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,690,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $639,369,000 after buying an additional 3,670,235 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 542,816 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 700,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,413,000 after purchasing an additional 391,273 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 795.5% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 416,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,528,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,019,000 after purchasing an additional 192,008 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $195.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

