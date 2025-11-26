Promising Penny Stocks Worth Watching – November 24th

Enlivex Therapeutics, Datavault AI, and Inno are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are low-priced shares of small companies, typically trading for less than $5 per share and often quoted on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. They tend to be highly speculative and illiquid, with wide bid–ask spreads and greater susceptibility to price manipulation and losses compared with larger, exchange-listed stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

Datavault AI (DVLT)

Datavault AI Inc., a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc. in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc.

Inno (INHD)

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

