Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 27,339 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $49.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

