Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654,083 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,654,000 after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,915,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,480,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,958 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,082,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,535,000 after purchasing an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,394,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,036,000 after buying an additional 78,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

