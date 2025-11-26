KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $844,137,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the last quarter. Unisphere Establishment lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,594.5% during the first quarter. Unisphere Establishment now owns 1,262,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,656,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,803,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,051,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $352,795,000 after purchasing an additional 950,300 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.31.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

