Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 33,569 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,569 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,134,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,729,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,381 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,108 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $101.37 on Wednesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.98 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This trade represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

