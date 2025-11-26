Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 14,928.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $70.30 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion and a PE ratio of 19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

