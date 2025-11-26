Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 220 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Up 2.3%

ACN stock opened at $249.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day moving average of $269.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.