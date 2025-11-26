Columbia Bank Invests $216,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

Columbia Bank acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $96.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

