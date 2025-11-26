Trimble Inc. $TRMB Stock Holdings Cut by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 605.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Trimble by 592.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

TRMB opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $87.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 84,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,747,880.50. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.18.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

