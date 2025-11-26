iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,368 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6,136.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 236,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,094,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 520,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,455,000 after buying an additional 63,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,435,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day moving average of $67.74.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

