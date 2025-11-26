Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 52,527 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 74.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,527 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after buying an additional 75,814 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 267,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,553,000 after acquiring an additional 124,294 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,450,000 after buying an additional 200,927 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL opened at $91.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.29 and a twelve month high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

