Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF $BLOK Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 509.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $75.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

