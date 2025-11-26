Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. $QRVO

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Qorvo by 166.5% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 214.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Qorvo Price Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $84.45 on Wednesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.50. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Qorvo has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

