Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as high as $2.4690. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 109,152 shares.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $395.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $52.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

