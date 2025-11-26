Murray International (LON:MYI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.38 and traded as high as GBX 315.07. Murray International shares last traded at GBX 315, with a volume of 1,043,694 shares.
Murray International Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 306.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 292.07.
Murray International Company Profile
A high conviction global portfolio built with the potential to grow capital and deliver a strong and rising income
