Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and traded as high as $47.93. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF shares last traded at $47.90, with a volume of 372,087 shares changing hands.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,219,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,147 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,499,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,088,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 501,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 411,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,099,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

