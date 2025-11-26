Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and traded as high as $101.10. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $101.10, with a volume of 71,591 shares.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tokyo Electron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 21.74%.The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

