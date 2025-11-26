Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.77 and traded as low as C$14.19. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$14.40, with a volume of 22,038 shares trading hands.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$365.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.87 million during the quarter. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.92% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.2907348 EPS for the current year.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its products include Dermatology Products, Hospital Acute Care Products, and Out-Licensed Products among others. The company’s geographical segments include Canada and the United States.

