Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Medical Facilities (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and traded as high as $10.75. Medical Facilities shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 2,102 shares.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80.

Medical Facilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.0654 dividend. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is 110.58%.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

