Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Seven and I Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and traded as high as $13.67. Seven and I shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 359,873 shares changing hands.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Seven and I to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Seven and I (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. Seven and I had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seven and I Holdings Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
