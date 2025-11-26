Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Position in AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,642 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,284,407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,017,746,000 after buying an additional 1,281,958 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,852,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,100,000 after acquiring an additional 87,679 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,041,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $150,054,000 after acquiring an additional 95,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,721 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1,767.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788,123 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $127,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,823 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Roth Capital set a $76.00 price target on AngloGold Ashanti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

AU stock opened at $84.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $85.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The mining company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). AngloGold Ashanti had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.60%.The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

