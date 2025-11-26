Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases New Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 235,836 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 29,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $18.33.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $100,410.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 252,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,573.25. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 6,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,541.80. Following the purchase, the director owned 89,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,414.30. This trade represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 112,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

