Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 42.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,105,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,678,575,000 after buying an additional 142,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,949,345 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,641,715,000 after purchasing an additional 354,463 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,105,784 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,206,191,000 after purchasing an additional 86,292 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,626,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,092,893,000 after purchasing an additional 452,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE UNP opened at $229.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

