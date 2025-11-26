Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR $BNTX

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in BioNTech by 234.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 472.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 3.3%

BioNTech stock opened at $99.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.32 and a beta of 1.54. BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $129.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.89). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. BioNTech has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioNTech

BioNTech Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.