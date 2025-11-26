Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Geron Corporation $GERN

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Geron were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Geron by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,379,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,003,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Geron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,146,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 608,029 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its position in Geron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 22,005,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 584,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Geron by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 6,985,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,179 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Geron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Geron Stock Performance

NASDAQ GERN opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Geron Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $740.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $47.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 53.52% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Profile

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.