Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,210,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,133,000 after acquiring an additional 214,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,866,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after buying an additional 957,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 639.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,478 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,769,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after purchasing an additional 129,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,599,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

