Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Corporation $KGC

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,748 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,022 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGC. Cormark downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.69.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

KGC opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 25.18%.Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 9.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.