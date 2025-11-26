Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 908.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $521,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,516.56. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 122,092 shares of company stock valued at $23,844,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.69.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $218.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $220.31.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.49%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

