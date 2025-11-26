Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.92 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,123 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,596,000 after buying an additional 2,339,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,895,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,177,000 after acquiring an additional 119,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,362,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,676,000 after purchasing an additional 105,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $209.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

