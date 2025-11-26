Bryan Mcdonald Purchases 19,106 Shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock

Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) President Bryan Mcdonald acquired 19,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $426,445.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 31,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,022.16. This represents a 155.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $830.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.25 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,977,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,979,000 after purchasing an additional 225,201 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,626,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after buying an additional 220,273 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,741,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 59,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the third quarter worth about $11,210,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Heritage Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

