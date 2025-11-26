Ra Capital Management, L.P. Sells 25,183 Shares of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Stock

Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $994,728.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 159,033 shares in the company, valued at $6,281,803.50. The trade was a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 5,133 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $205,987.29.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,442 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,898,154.42.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 6,922 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $273,903.54.

On Monday, November 17th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 81,987 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,327,852.33.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 62,610 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $2,478,103.80.

On Friday, October 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 311,000 shares of Sionna Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $12,284,500.00.

NASDAQ SION opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of -9.09.

Sionna Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.06.

SION has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jones Trading assumed coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sionna Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sionna Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Sionna Therapeutics by 35.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of Sionna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sionna Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period.

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

