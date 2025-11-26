CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 58,400 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,400 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,439,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 131,048 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,523,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,942,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,426,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,911,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,286,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,269,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $29.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

