Donald Colvin Sells 6,000 Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Donald Colvin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $739,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,701.76. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Agilysys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $125.97 on Wednesday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average is $111.48.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agilysys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Agilysys by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 215.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.