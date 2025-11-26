CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Capital Southwest Corporation $CSWC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 58.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 52.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 1,214.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Southwest Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Capital Southwest Announces Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital Southwest Corporation will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1934 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 144.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSWC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Capital Southwest to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Capital One Financial set a $22.00 price objective on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

View Our Latest Report on Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.